The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.46

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 14595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.