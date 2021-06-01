The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. The Toro Company has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

