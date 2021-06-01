The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed Sells 26,312 Shares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52.
TD stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.66. 4,029,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,853. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
