The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed Sells 26,312 Shares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52.

TD stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.66. 4,029,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,853. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

