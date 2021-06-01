The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $752.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,267 shares of company stock worth $72,673,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $588.14 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $299.11 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $635.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.84.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

