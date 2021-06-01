The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 902,657 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Walt Disney worth $403,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. 203,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

