The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.54. The company had a trading volume of 142,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

