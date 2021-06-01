The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 16577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 75.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 134.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,566,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 901,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 192,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

