Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as low as C$4.24. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 8,736 shares trading hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

