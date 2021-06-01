Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) vs. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Head to Head Review

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Theravance Biopharma and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.33%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 85.52%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -414.54% N/A -57.20% Paratek Pharmaceuticals -157.44% N/A -44.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 15.70 -$278.02 million ($4.20) -4.11 Paratek Pharmaceuticals $46.92 million 8.22 -$96.54 million ($2.14) -3.84

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paratek Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its product portfolio also include Izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. It also has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

