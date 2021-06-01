Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director Purchases C$18,600.00 in Stock

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,200.

William Crossland also recently made the following trade(s):

Thermal Energy International stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.18. 93,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

