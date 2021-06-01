THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $7.61 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. THETA has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and approximately $523.63 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

