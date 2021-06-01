THG (LON:THG) PT Raised to GBX 1,388

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:THG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 623 ($8.14). 894,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,701. The firm has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 673.70.

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

