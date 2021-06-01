Thisoption (TONS) Trading 572.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Thisoption has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $8.72 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 572.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00296071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00188419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.99 or 0.00981687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

