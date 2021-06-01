THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -411.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35. THK has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

