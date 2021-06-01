Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,398.20 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,308.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3,208.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

