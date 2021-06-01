Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Thor Industries worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

THO opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

