Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

