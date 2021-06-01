THORChain Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $114.50 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $11.25 or 0.00031282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00292784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00189747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.01024434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

