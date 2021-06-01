Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0006

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $35,192.41 and $117,212.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00497349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

