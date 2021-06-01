Thrive Token 1-Day Volume Tops $539.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 290.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $148,079.98 and approximately $539.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00081525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.41 or 0.01014452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.68 or 0.09850273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

THRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.