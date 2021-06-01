Thrive Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,283.59 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 299.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 273.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $151,283.59 and $843.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

