thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.50

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.50 ($11.18) and traded as high as €9.78 ($11.51). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.67 ($11.38), with a volume of 1,131,285 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.87 ($15.14).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.50.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

