Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading 9.6% Higher

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.61. Approximately 18,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 215,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

