Toko Token (TKO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105.01 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Toko Token has a total market cap of $210.52 million and approximately $105.01 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00005369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Buying and Selling Toko Token

