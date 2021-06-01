Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.55% of Toll Brothers worth $876,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

