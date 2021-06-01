TomoChain (TOMO) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004420 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $129.78 million and $17.25 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00298426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00192126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.01014726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00031214 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,563,900 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

