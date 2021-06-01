TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.94% of TopBuild worth $896,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $68,665,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $43,980,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $34,129,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

