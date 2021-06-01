Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.50 and traded as high as C$17.76. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 91,323 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
