Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.50 and traded as high as C$17.76. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 91,323 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.