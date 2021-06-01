Tornado Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $71.14 or 0.00196321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $426,826.19 and $439,258.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00190990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.01011750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

