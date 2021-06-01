TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.86

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $5.90. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 92,501 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCON. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

