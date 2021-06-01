TradeUP Global Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 8th

TradeUP Global Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TUGCU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 8th. TradeUP Global Co. Unit had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TradeUP Global Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TradeUP Global Co. Unit stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. TradeUP Global Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

About TradeUP Global Co. Unit

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

