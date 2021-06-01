TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

TA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.27. 1,224,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.67 and a 1 year high of C$12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

