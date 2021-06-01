Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09.

About Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

