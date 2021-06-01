Travala.com (AVA) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $138.40 million and $3.13 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00294937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00189281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00994472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,683,003 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

