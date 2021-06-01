TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 50.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,356. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.