TravelNote Reaches Market Cap of $11,841.72 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $11,841.72 and $2,386.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00293315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00188919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.01001536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

