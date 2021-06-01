Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 33.63 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,675.63 ($21.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,844.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,281.50. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

