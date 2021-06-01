Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 1,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

