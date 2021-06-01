Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$92 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

