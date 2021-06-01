Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003145 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $572.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00291736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00188342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.01045239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

