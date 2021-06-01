Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $219.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00301175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00191348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00992362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00032415 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

