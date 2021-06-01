Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TREC opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 636,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

