Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.54 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $224.16 million and $11.54 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.