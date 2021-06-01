Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$10,257.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$10,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,011,621.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.95. The company had a trading volume of 692,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,572. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

