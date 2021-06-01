Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.40. 633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

