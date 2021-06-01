Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,325 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

