Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,226 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,978. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

