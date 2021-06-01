Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,297 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 270.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,660. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

