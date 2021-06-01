Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.41. 26,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day moving average is $264.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

