Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 185,940 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 126,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,044. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

